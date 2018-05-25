Roster Review | Karl-Anthony Towns

C | 7’0, 248 lbs

2017-18 season: 82 games, 82 starts, 35.6 MPG, 21.3 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 2.4 APG, 1.4 PG, 54.5 FG%, 42.1 3P%, 85.8 FT%

It was a season of firsts for Karl-Anthony Towns.

The big man made his first All-Star team, made his first playoff appearance, was named to an All-NBA team for the first time, and led the NBA in double-doubles for the first time.

Towns remains one of the best and unique young players in all the NBA, and one every team would love to build around.

In 2017-18, Towns really showed his ability to spread the floor, shooting 42.1 percent from the 3-point line, ranking 14th in the NBA sandwiched between Stephen Curry and J.J. Redick (two of the best 3-point shooters in the history of the game).

Towns will be disappointed in how his season ended (averaging 15.2 points and 13.4 rebounds) in the playoffs against the Rockets, but that should only fuel his motivation for the offseason.

Top Three Games Of The Season

3.) Feb. 13 vs. Houston Rockets

In this home loss to the Rockets, Towns led Minnesota with 35 points to go with 12 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal. He shot 12-for-16 from the field, 2-for-3 from deep and a perfect 9-for-9 from the free-throw line.

2.) March 13 at Washington Wizards

In this big 116-111 road win over the Wizards, Towns finished with 37 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. He shot an efficient 13-for-17 from the field, 3-for-3 from the 3-point line and 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.

1.) March 27 vs. Atlanta Hawks

You guessed it. (Although it wasn’t very hard to guess.)

Towns put up a career-high and franchise-record 56 points in this home win over the Hawks to go along with 15 rebounds and four assists. Towns shot 19-for-32 from the field, 6-for-8 from the 3-point line and 12-for-15 from the free-throw line. He became the only player in the last 35 years to have 55 or more points, 15 or more rebounds and five or more 3-pointers in a game. He was the youngest player to have 50 points and 15 rebounds in a game since Shaquille O’Neal on April 20, 1994. O’Neal was 22 years old and 45 days. Towns was 22 years and 133 days.

Top Offseason Objectives

The main goal for Towns should be to study the game defensively. If there’s a knock on his game, it’s probably on the defensive end of the ball. A lot of that, though, comes with experience and with the playoffs, that’s something Towns got a great deal of last season.

And it sounds silly considering he shot 40+ percent from deep as a big man, but let’s keep the good times rolling. Why not become even more of a knock-down shooter? The Wolves need 3-point shooting, and Towns is a player on the roster who already has that ability.

Role for 2018-19

More of the same, please. Towns is a cornerstone of this franchise and has been since the Wolves took him first overall in 2015. The scary part about all of this is that Towns is just 22 and he’s going to get so much better. He’ll continue to be one of the most-unique offensive players in the league with his ability to score from pretty much anywhere on the court.

They Said It…

“Back when I got drafted, I made a promise to Flip (Saunders) that I would do everything in my power to bring this town, this state, this organization to the playoffs, to end the playoff drought. I’m very fortunate and blessed with the teammates I have here and a great organization that I’m able to do that.” – Towns on the Timberwolves making their first playoff appearance since 2003-04.