Roster Review | Jimmy Butler

G | 6’8, 236 lbs

2017-18 season: 59 games, 59 starts, 22.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 4.9 APG, 2.0 SPG, 47.4 FG%, 35 3P%, 85.4 FT%

In his first season with the Wolves, Jimmy Butler did not disappoint. Along with being named to his fourth-straight All-Star team, Butler was also named to the All-Defensive Second Team and the All-NBA Third Team.

Most importantly, Butler led the Wolves to their first postseason appearance since the 2003-04 season.

Butler missed 17 games from Feb. 24 to April 5 with a right knee meniscal injury. With Butler in the lineup in 2017-18, the Wolves were 37-22. Without him, they were just 10-13.

Getting to the playoffs was the biggest goal for Butler and the Wolves, and the hope is that they are building something bigger than just making it to the playoffs.

In 2017-18, we saw Butler shoot a career-high 47.4 percent from the field while also grabbing a career-high two steals per game.

Top Three Games Of The Season

3.) Feb. 9 at Chicago Bulls

In his return to Chicago, Butler didn’t disappoint, putting up 38 points to go with seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. He shot 11-for-26 from the field, 3-for-9 from deep and 13-for-15 from the free-throw line. He led all starters with a +/- of +6.

2.) Dec. 27 vs. Denver Nuggets

In this 128-125 home overtime win over the Nuggets, Butler finished with a game-high 39 points to go with five assists, four rebounds and a steal. He shot 10-for-20 from the field, 3-for-6 from the 3-point line and 16-for-18 from the free-throw line.

Butler scored 12 of Minnesota’s 14 overtime points.

1.) Dec. 18 vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Butler’s best game of the season came in a 108-107 home win over the Blazers. Butler finished with a game-high 37 points to go with six rebounds, four assists and two steals. He was a +15 and shot 12-for-21 from the field, 2-for-3 from the 3-point line and 11-for-12 from the free-throw line.

Top Offseason Objectives

The first goal is to get Butler fully healthy. He looked solid after returning from his knee injury at the end of the season, but sat out of the fourth quarter in Game 5 against the Rockets with some knee soreness. Before anything else, health ranks No. 1.

Butler shot 35 percent from the 3-point line in 2017-18, which is above his career average, but if he can get that up to 37 or 38 percent in 2018-19, that would be huge for a Wolves team that made just eight 3-pointers per game which ranked last in the NBA.

Role for 2018-19

Butler is the leader of this Wolves team and in 2017-18, he gave the team a toughness it hadn’t had since the Kevin Garnett days.

The main role for Butler for next season, like he’s done throughout his whole career, is to set the tone defensively. While the Wolves ranked 17th in points allowed per game (up one spot from the prior year), in order to be one of the top teams in the league, they’ll need to improve on that in 2018-19.

Butler is a more-than-capable scorer who has scored 20 or more points per game for four-straight seasons, but with weapons like Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins on this team, he doesn’t have to be the No. 1 guy.

I’d be surprised if Butler, 28, doesn’t have similar numbers to what he had in his first season with the Wolves.

They Said It…

“I’m not one to sit out if I can play. I want to compete. I want to show that I’m one of the better players to do this. I’m here for a reason. I want to help my team win, all that good stuff.” – Butler prior to returning from his knee injury on March 18.