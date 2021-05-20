Rosas: ‘We Already Started Next Season’

The foundation for Minnesota Timberwolves basketball next season and beyond was formed in the late stages of 2020-21, according to President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas in his end of season media availability.

Beginning with the hiring of Head Coach Chris Finch, and the team’s desire to finish the season strong, the building blocks for a continuous winning program have been formulated, with execution beginning in-season. Evidenced by the Wolves’ 10-10 record to end the year and a 13-11 standing with D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns sharing time on the court, the workings of a future winner are in-place in the Twin Cities.

“In a lot of ways, and we’ve communicated this organizationally, we already started next season,” Rosas said.

“We want to be a winning program, we want to be a successful program… that’s not going to be an on-off switch that you’re going to touch here this summer or during an offseason. It’s building our identity, building our culture, building our habits.”

Notable for the Wolves is that players have bought-in to the mentality and culture put in place, with group offseason workouts including several Wolves players expected to take place both in and out of market throughout the offseason.

“We’re two-and-a-half weeks from having guys back,” shared Rosas. “We’ll have 8-to-10 guys here working…preparing for Summer League. After that, there’s an offseason program for each individual in this organization whether it’s in-market or out-of-market.”