Getty Images
Rosas Joins The Jump Ahead Of Draft Day: 'Tomorrow Feels Like Christmas'
Counting down the hours until the Minnesota Timberwolves select first overall in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday, President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas joined ESPN's Rachel Nichols on The Jump Tuesday afternoon. The Wolves decision-maker discussed the team's preparations for drafting in the pandemic as well as the goal of drafting a prospect that will mesh well with Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell's skillsets.
Check out the full interview below.
Great chat with the man who holds all the cards going into tomorrow night's NBA draft: @Timberwolves President @GerssonRosas. He tells us whether Minnesota wants to trade the top pick, and if not, whether they're going for fit, or best available. Plus, the latest on KAT: pic.twitter.com/2K2HzQvPNT
— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) November 17, 2020
