Rosas Joins The Jump Ahead Of Draft Day: 'Tomorrow Feels Like Christmas'

by Cody Sharrett
Posted: Nov 17, 2020

Counting down the hours until the Minnesota Timberwolves select first overall in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday, President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas joined ESPN's Rachel Nichols on The Jump Tuesday afternoon. The Wolves decision-maker discussed the team's preparations for drafting in the pandemic as well as the goal of drafting a prospect that will mesh well with Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell's skillsets.

Check out the full interview below.  

