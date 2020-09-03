Rosas Thrilled To Pick First Overall

Two weeks removed from an NBA Draft Lottery victory, Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas and staff are focused on exploring potential additions to the Wolves roster next season.

While a date for the 2020 NBA Draft has yet to be solidified, Rosas and team are using the extended timeline to their advantage, diving deeper into acquisition prospects and better equipping themselves for Draft day decisions.

Fox Sports North’s Marney Gellner caught up with the Timberwolves executive to discuss the weeks leading up to the NBA Draft, his philosophy after netting the No. 1 Draft slot, and this year’s unusual Pre-Draft process.

