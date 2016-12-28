Reminiscing With Ratke | 2017 Predictions And Resolutions

I tried to think of an intro to this column for the last hour and I’ve got nothing. This is the lede. Take it or leave it.

(Well, you actually can’t leave it because it’s already published. You could close out of this window, I guess, but you might get a virus if you do. So, I don’t know. I’ll let you decide.)

Every year I write a column making predictions for the next year, reviewing my previous predictions and making resolutions.

Let’s start with how wrong I was last year . . .

NBA Champions

My Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers

The Actual Winner: Cleveland Cavaliers

Call me NostraRatke.

NBA MVP

My Pick: Steph Curry

The Actual Winner: Steph Curry

Rookie of the Year

My Pick: Karl-Anthony Towns

The Actual Winner: Karl-Anthony Towns

He was a unanimous pick. I wasn’t exactly a pioneer here.

Non-NBA Predictions

Johnny Manziel

My Prediction: Johnny Football will keep partying.

What actually happened: Johnny Football kept partying and is no longer in the NFL. In all seriousness, we wish nothing but the best for Manziel.

MLB

My Prediction: My actual words: "Miguel Sano is going to stink. I hope this doesn’t happen, but it’s already trending that way after the team decided to put him in the outfield for the upcoming season.”

(This was because my parents bought me a Sano jersey for Christmas and literally everyone’s jersey I own becomes cursed as soon as I wear it.)

What actually happened: A year after hitting .269 and 18 homeruns and 52 RBIs in just 80 games, Sano fell off, hitting .236, 25 home runs and 66 RBIs in 116 games. And his move to the outfield was a disaster. After making zero errors at third and first during his rookie season, Sano proceeded to make 18 in his second season.

2017 Predictions

NBA MVP

Right now it’s hard to bet against anyone not named James Harden. Unless his name is Jimmy Harden which I will assume is your nickname for James or a Boston gangster in an upcoming Matt Damon movie.

The Rockets are off to a surprising 24-9 start and Harden has done it all, averaging 27.7 points, 11.9 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game. I know we talk a lot about Russell Westbrook and his triple-doubles, but Harden has the slight edge right now.

NBA Rookie of the Year

Even though he’s technically in his third NBA season, this is Joel Embiid’s first actual season playing. So he’s listed as a rookie but I would imagine being around the NBA for two seasons gives him an advantage over other rookies, but I’m not the rule maker here. I’m just a guy writing this while drinking a Red Bull and eating a cookie.

Embiid leads rookies with 18.7 points per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from the 3-point line. He also leads rookies with 7.4 rebounds per game and 2.4 blocks.

This is Embiid’s award right now. Let’s just pray the talented big fella can stay healthy.

Most Improved Player

In his third NBA season and first as a full-time starter, our boy Zach LaVine is making a huge leap.

The athletic wing that America mostly knows from throwing the ball in the hoop after jumping high and far is averaging seven more points (21) than he did last season (14). He’s also hauling in a career-high three rebounds per game while shooting a scorching 47.3 percent from the field, 40.8 percent from the 3-point line and 87.5 percent from the free-throw line. He’s much more than a dunker.

This was a home run pick for Flip Saunders in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Round the bases with the big guy for us upstairs, Flip.

Non-NBA Predictions

Super Bowl

The Patriots, I guess?

Another Broken Bone?

I don’t like talking about it, I hate bringing attention to it and I definitely have never looked for sympathy or to get free things like coffee or groceries because of it, but in early December, I broke my right hand playing basketball. Because I am weak and fragile, I predict I will break another bone in 2017. Most likely playing softball or walking in the skyway, two of the more dangerous things I do in life.

The Presidency

Lol. Like I’m going there. Let’s move on.

Resolutions

The New Year is always such a weird thing because the only thing that changes is the year and the amount of PTO days that you get. You’d think your facial hair would also change, but nope. Same thing since 2010.

Resolutions are a popular thing. That’s why gyms are more popular than bars (probably) during the month of January. Last year I wanted to eat more vegetables and fruit. That didn’t last. I had Cheese-Its for dinner last night at 11:30 p.m. This is my life.

I was thinking about resolutions last night for a bit and sure, you should have more vegetables, work out more, save your money and stop leaving your laundry overnight in the washer causing it to smell weird.

But after how terrible 2016 was, we probably should look at the bigger picture. A lot of people are calling 2016 “the worst” and I’m not sure if that’s true. I don’t know if there’s a tool we can measure that with and if there is, well, that’s an odd invention. On the NBA side of things, we lost Craig Sager too early. Sager, as many of you know, didn’t care what others thought and fought relentlessly hard and lived his life even after being diagnosed with cancer.

Sager passed away on Dec. 15.

Things like that get you thinking. What’s really important?

My 2017 New Year’s Resolution is to have fun, make sure I’m happy and eat all the Cheese-Its in the world. You don’t have to eat all of the Cheese-Its because they are high in sodium and probably not good for your long-term health, but try to enjoy yourself and those around you. Live like Sager did. Dress like him if you really want to. Life isn’t as long as we think and we learned that more than a few times in 2016.