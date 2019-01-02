Rebekkah Brunson To Make Broadcast Debut vs. Celtics

Lynx star and future WNBA Hall of Famer Rebekkah Brunson will be making her Fox Sports North broadcast debut on Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics.

Brunson, a five-time WNBA All-Star and WNBA champion, will join Dave Benz and Jim Petersen courtside and serve as a second analyst. With the most rings and rebounds in WNBA history, she should prove plenty of insight.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join Dave, Jim and the rest of the FOX Sports North crew this season,” said Brunson in the official release. “This is a very unique opportunity for me and I can’t wait to have this platform to continue my passion for the game that I love.”

One thing to keep an eye on is Brunson’s relationship with Petersen. Petersen was an assistant coach for the Lynx from 2008-17 and was part of three championship teams. Petersen has said on recent broadcasts that Brunson is like a daughter to him.

Brunson will serve as the second analyst in six, including Jan. 11 vs. Dallas, Jan. 18 vs. San Antonio, Jan. 27 vs. Utah, Feb. 11 vs. LA and Mar. 9 vs. Washington. She’ll also join Wolves Live on Jan. 11, Jan. 18, Jan. 27, Feb. 11 and Mar. 9