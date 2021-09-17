Prince Poised To Take Advantage Of Wolves Opportunity

Five-year veteran and new Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince brings positional versatility and sharpshooting ability to the Wolves in 2021-22.

The 26-year-old has averaged 10-plus points across three separate seasons, and is confident that Minnesota’s roster construction will provide ample opportunity to do the same.

“If you look at the stats…four guys [are] averaging 19 so to me that says that the ball moves around,” said Prince. “Like coach said that gives a lot of opportunity to everybody and I think that’s some of the best systems...”

In 26 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers during last season’s campaign, No. 12 posted 10 points on 41.5% shooting from beyond the arc, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per contest. A deadly catch-and-shoot option, the Baylor product should provide another deep threat to Minnesota's three-point heavy offense.

In 2020-21, the Wolves ranked seventh amongst NBA teams in three-point attempts per game (37.6).