PREVIEW: WOLVES AT WARRIORS

The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-23), who are back over .500, head to San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors (35-13) on Thursday night on national television.

Minnesota are currently on a two-game winning streak, with wins at home against Brooklyn and on the road in Portland. The Wolves trio of Anthony Edwards (40), D’Angelo Russell (22), and Karl-Anthony Towns (17) combined for 79 points. Jarred Vanderbilt recorded a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds. Anthony Edwards became the first player in NBA history to reach 40 points, 9 rebounds, 5 threes made, 3 blocks, and 3 steals in a single game. The Wolves won both matchups in Oregon since the 2004-05 season.

Golden State has won three consecutive games, most recently against the Dallas Mavericks, 130-92. Rookie Jonathan Kuminga led the Warriors in scoring with 22 points off the bench, while Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins combined for 47 points in the blowout win. In the win, the Warriors shot 53.3% from the field and 39.5% from deep.

The Warriors and Wolves have split the season series so far, each team winning on its home floor. The Wolves won the most recent meeting at Target Center, 119-99.

What: Wolves at Warriors

When: 9:00pm CT, January 27

Where: Chase Center

Watch: TNT

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Patrick Beverley (Right Ankle Sprain) and Jaylen Nowell (Sacrum Contusion) are QUESTIONABLE.

Warriors: Draymond Green (Disc Injury Recovery), Andre Iguodala (Left Hip Injury Management), and James Wiseman (Right Knee Injury Recovery) are OUT.