Preview: Wolves at Warriors

The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-11) are back in action on Monday night and will meet the Golden State Warriors (8-8) on the hardwood in San Francisco, California.

The Timberwolves snapped a four-game losing streak with a 120-110 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. The team was led by center Naz Reid who tallied a career-high-tying 20 points in the contest. Veteran guard Ricky Rubio stepped into a starting lineup role with teammate D’Angelo Russell sidelined for scheduled rest, and posted nine points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Warriors recently went head-to-head with the Sacramento Kings, splitting a back-to-back set 1-1 after a narrow 114-113 loss in game one, and winning 113-105 in game two. Golden State guard Stephen Curry scored a game-high 29 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists.

This is the first time that Minnesota and Golden State will meet following the teams’ February 2020 trade which included Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins and Wolves guard D’Angelo Russell.

What: Wolves at. Warriors

Wolves at. Warriors When: 9:00pm CT, January 25

9:00pm CT, January 25 Where: Chase Center

Chase Center Watch: Fox Sports North, NBA TV

Fox Sports North, NBA TV Listen: 830 WCCO Current

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Juancho Hernangómez (Health and Safety Protocols), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Health and Safety Protocols) are OUT. D’Angelo Russell (Right Quad Contusion) is QUESTIONABLE.

Warriors: Alen Smailagić (Right Knee Arthroscopy), Marquese Chriss (Right Syndesmosis Ankle with a Fibular Fracture Injury), and Klay Thompson (Right Achilles Tendon Repair) are OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Malik Beasley, F – Jarred Vanderbilt, F – Josh Okogie, C – Naz Reid

Warriors: G – Stephen Curry, G – Kelly Oubre Jr., F – Draymond Green, F – Andrew Wiggins, C – James Wiseman