Preview: Wolves vs. Warriors

The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-22) return home following a four-game road trip to face the Golden State Warriors (31-11) at Target Center on Sunday night.

Minnesota has dropped its previous two games -- most recently versus the Memphis Grizzlies, 116-108. The trio of Wolves stars Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and D'Angelo Russell combined for 84 points in the defeat. Edwards continued his string of impressive play with with 30 points, while Russell added 29 points and Towns tallied 25 in the scoring column.

Golden State has dropped two of its last three matchups, but soundly defeated the Chicago Bulls 138-96 in their most recent game. Rookie Jonathan Kuminga led the Warriors with 25 points in a standout night for the first-year forward. The Warriors will be without scoring leader Stephen Curry and defensive anchor Draymond Green on Sunday night in Minnesota.

Minnesota fell to Golden State 123-110 in the teams' first meeting this season despite a career-high 48 points from Anthony Edwards in San Francisco. Home teams have won the previous seven meetings between the two teams, with the Timberwolves winning their four previous contests at Target Center versus the Warriors.

What: Wolves vs. Warriors

When: 7:00pm CT, January 16

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: Jaylen Nowell (Left Ankle Sprain) is QUESTIONABLE. Leandro Bolmaro and Jordan McLaughlin are OUT in Health & Safety Protocols.

Warriors: Stephen Curry (Right Hand Soreness), James Wiseman (Knee), and Draymond Green (Calf) are OUT. Gary Payton II (Back) is QUESTIONABLE.