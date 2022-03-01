Preview: Wolves vs. Warriors

The Minnesota Timberwolves (33-29) face the Golden State Warriors (43-18) on the tail end of another back-to-back set.

Minnesota defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Monday night, 127-122. D'Angelo Russell led the way for Minnesota with 25 points, but it was Karl-Anthony Towns' late go-ahead three-pointer that sealed the game for the Wolves.

The Warriors have lost three of their last four, including a 107-101 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday evening. The Warriors led by as many as 21, but a ferocious comeback by Dallas resulted in a comeback victory despite 27 points from Stephen Curry.

Golden State is leading the season series 2-1 versus the Timberwolves, with both wins coming on their home floor.

What: Wolves vs. Warriors

When: 7:00pm CT, March 1

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: TBD.

Warriors: Klay Thompson (Illness), Andre Iguodala (Back), Draymond Green (Back), and James Wiseman (Knee) are OUT. Nemanja Bjelica is QUESTIONABLE.