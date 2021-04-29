Preview: Wolves vs. Warriors

Having won three consecutive games, and four of their last five, the Minnesota Timberwolves (19-44) face the Golden State Warriors (31-31) at Target Center on Thursday night.

Thursday's contest begins the first of a three-game homestand for Minnesota, who moved to 9-6 this season when both Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell play following a 114-107 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. Leading the way for the Wolves in Tuesday's win was Towns, who tallied 31 points, seven boards, and five assists. Forward Juancho Hernangomez added 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting off the bench.

The Warriors, currently sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference, are battling for play-in positioning with 10 games remaining in their 2020-21 campaign. Golden State most recently fell to the Dallas Mavericks 133-103 on Tuesday despite Warriors guard Stephen Curry's 27 points.

The Bay Area squad earned triumphs in the teams' two previous meetings at Chase Center, with Thursday marking the final meeting of the season between the teams.

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins returns to Target Center for the first time after spending his first six seasons in Minnesota. D'Angelo Russell -- the player acquired for Wiggins in a February 2020 trade -- faces his former team for the first time after missing the previous two matchups between the two sides.

Tipoff for Thursday's game is set for 7:00 PM Central, available locally on Bally Sports North and 830 WCCO.

What: Wolves vs. Warriors

When: 7:00pm CT, April 29

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Malik Beasley (Left Hamstring Soreness) is OUT.

Warriors: TBD.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, F – Jaden McDaniels, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Warriors: G – Stephen Curry, G – Mychal Mulder, F – Andrew Wiggins, F – Draymond Green, C – Kevon Looney