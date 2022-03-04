Preview: Wolves at Thunder

The Minnesota Timberwolves (34-29) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-42) at Paycom Center on the front end of a back-to-back Friday evening.

Minnesota defeated the Golden State Warriors at Target Center on Tuesday, 129-114 led by Karl-Anthony Towns' 39 points. D'Angelo Russell tallied 22 points while Malik Beasley added 20 in the impressive victory.

The Thunder have won two of their last three, including a 119-107 win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, March 2. Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 29 points as center Isaiah Roby added 26 of his own in the scoring column.

Minnesota is 2-0 versus Oklahoma City this season, with a fourth and final matchup incoming next Wednesday at Target Center.

What: Wolves vs. Thunder

When: 7:00pm CT, March 4

Where: Paycom Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Jarred Vanderbilt (Quad Contusion) is QUESTIONABLE. Anthony Edwards (Left Patella Tendinopathy) and McKinley Wright IV (Left UCL Injury) are OUT.

Thunder: TBD.