Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images
Preview: Wolves at Thunder
The Minnesota Timberwolves (34-29) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-42) at Paycom Center on the front end of a back-to-back Friday evening.
Minnesota defeated the Golden State Warriors at Target Center on Tuesday, 129-114 led by Karl-Anthony Towns' 39 points. D'Angelo Russell tallied 22 points while Malik Beasley added 20 in the impressive victory.
The Thunder have won two of their last three, including a 119-107 win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, March 2. Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 29 points as center Isaiah Roby added 26 of his own in the scoring column.
Minnesota is 2-0 versus Oklahoma City this season, with a fourth and final matchup incoming next Wednesday at Target Center.
Current Injury Report:
Wolves: Jarred Vanderbilt (Quad Contusion) is QUESTIONABLE. Anthony Edwards (Left Patella Tendinopathy) and McKinley Wright IV (Left UCL Injury) are OUT.
Thunder: TBD.
Upcoming Games
NEXT UP: