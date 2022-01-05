Preview: Wolves vs Thunder

The Minnesota Timberwolves (17-20) return home for a brief stint to face the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-23) at Target Center on Wednesday night.

Minnesota cruised to a 122-104 victory versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night led by Wolves guard Anthony Edwards' 28-point performance. Jaden McDaniels added 18 points for Minnesota, who led by as many as 27 in the contest.

Oklahoma City returns to action following a three-day hiatus - losing to the Dallas Mavericks 95-86 on Sunday evening. Thunder rookie guard recorded a triple-double of 17 points, 14 assists, and 13 rebounds in the matchup, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to net a triple-double.

The Thunder have won two consecutive games versus Minnesota dating back to last season. The teams have yet to face during the 2021-22 campaign, with Wednesday's matchup marking the first of three meetings between the teams, including a visit to Oklahoma City on Friday.

What: Wolves vs. Thunder

When: 7pm CT, January 5

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell are QUESTIONABLE with Return to Competition Reconditioning.

Thunder: Luguentz Dort (Knee) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Health & Safety Protocols) are OUT.