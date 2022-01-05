Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
Preview: Wolves vs Thunder
The Minnesota Timberwolves (17-20) return home for a brief stint to face the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-23) at Target Center on Wednesday night.
Minnesota cruised to a 122-104 victory versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night led by Wolves guard Anthony Edwards' 28-point performance. Jaden McDaniels added 18 points for Minnesota, who led by as many as 27 in the contest.
Oklahoma City returns to action following a three-day hiatus - losing to the Dallas Mavericks 95-86 on Sunday evening. Thunder rookie guard recorded a triple-double of 17 points, 14 assists, and 13 rebounds in the matchup, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to net a triple-double.
The Thunder have won two consecutive games versus Minnesota dating back to last season. The teams have yet to face during the 2021-22 campaign, with Wednesday's matchup marking the first of three meetings between the teams, including a visit to Oklahoma City on Friday.
Current Status Report:
Wolves: Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell are QUESTIONABLE with Return to Competition Reconditioning.
Thunder: Luguentz Dort (Knee) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Health & Safety Protocols) are OUT.
Upcoming Games
