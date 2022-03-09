Preview: Wolves vs. Thunder

The Minnesota Timberwolves (37-29) faces the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-45) on Wednesday night at Target Center.

Minnesota is on a five-game win streak after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 124-81 on Monday night. Timberwolves Center Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 27 points and 13 rebounds, while reserves Malik Beasley and Naz Reid scoring 19 and 18 points respectively. The team was without Anthony Edwards for the fourth straight game.

Oklahoma City faced the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, falling 142-115. Despite the loss, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points and a career-high 14 assists in the game. This was the team’s third loss in a row, putting them in the 14th spot in the Western Conference standings.

This is the fourth and final time this regular season that the Timberwolves and Thunder will meet, with Minnesota taking the first three games.

In their most recent matchup on March 5th, Karl-Anthony Towns had a team-high 20 points in the Timberwolves’ 138-101 victory. Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points for the Thunder in that contest.

What: Wolves vs. Thunder

When: 7pm CT, March 9

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: TBD

Thunder: TBD