Preview: Wolves vs. Thunder

Following a three-game road trip, the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-32) return to Target Center to begin a four-game homestand on Monday night versus the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-24).

Splitting their first six games following the All-Star break, Minnesota has netted impressive wins over the New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers, and Phoenix Suns. The Timberwolves most recently fell to the Suns 113-101 on Saturday night, with Karl-Anthony Towns leading all players totaling 24 points and 10 assists.

The Thunder, also 3-3 since the All-Star break, are back in action following a narrow 114-112 victory over the Houston Rockets Sunday night. Oklahoma City forward Luguentz Dort led the way with 24 points and a game-sealing block to net the Thunder a victory. This season, OKC sports a 4-5 record on the tail end of back-to-back sets, including a 120-118 victory over the Wolves in the same scenario on February 6.

Monday's contest will be the final between the Wolves and the Thunder in the 2020-21 regular season, with the victor of Monday's game deciding the series winner.

Tipoff is set for 7PM Central Time from Target Center and will be available via Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO Radio.

What: Wolves vs Thunder

When: 7:00pm CT, March 22

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Jarrett Culver (Left Great Toe Strain) is QUESTIONABLE. Jordan McLaughlin (Health & Safety Protocols and D'Angelo Russell (Left Knee Surgery) are OUT.

Thunder: TBD.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Anthony Edwards, F – Jake Layman, F – Jarrred Vanderbilt, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Thunder: G – Theo Maledon, G – Luguentz Dort, F – Aleksej Pokusevski, F – Isaiah Roby, C – Moses Brown