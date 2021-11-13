Preview: Wolves vs. Suns
Written By Taylor Nardinger
The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-8) will face the Phoenix Suns (9-3) at Target Center on Monday night.
Minnesota wrapped up its four-game road trip on Saturday night going 1-3, most recently falling to the Los Angeles Clippers 129-102. Anthony Edwards had a team-high 21 points and 9 rebounds, while second year forward Jaden McDaniels added 15 points and 6 rebounds in the loss.
The Phoenix Suns are in the midst of an eight-game winning streak after defeating the Houston Rockets 115-89 on Sunday night. Devin Booker had a game-high 26 points paired with 6 assists and 5 rebounds. JaVale McGee posted a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds in the contest.
This is the first of three meetings between the teams, with the next not being until January 28th, 2022.
Current Injury Report:
Wolves: None.
Suns: Dario Saric (ACL) and Deandre Ayton (lower leg) are OUT.
Upcoming Games
NEXT UP: