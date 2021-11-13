Preview: Wolves vs. Suns

The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-8) will face the Phoenix Suns (9-3) at Target Center on Monday night.

Minnesota wrapped up its four-game road trip on Saturday night going 1-3, most recently falling to the Los Angeles Clippers 129-102. Anthony Edwards had a team-high 21 points and 9 rebounds, while second year forward Jaden McDaniels added 15 points and 6 rebounds in the loss.

The Phoenix Suns are in the midst of an eight-game winning streak after defeating the Houston Rockets 115-89 on Sunday night. Devin Booker had a game-high 26 points paired with 6 assists and 5 rebounds. JaVale McGee posted a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds in the contest.

This is the first of three meetings between the teams, with the next not being until January 28th, 2022.

What: Wolves vs. Suns

When: 7pm CT, November 15

Where: Staples Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: None.

Suns: Dario Saric (ACL) and Deandre Ayton (lower leg) are OUT.