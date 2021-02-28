Preview: Wolves vs. Suns

The Minnesota Timberwolves (7-27) face the Phoenix Suns (21-11) on the tail end of a back-to-back set Sunday evening at Target Center.

Minnesota was defeated by the Washington Wizards, 128-112, on Saturday in the Nation's Capital. Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists.

The Suns, winners of four of their last five, defeated the Chicago Bulls 106-97 on Friday in the Windy City. Phoenix guard Devin Booker and center Deandre Ayton each tallied a team-high 22 points while point guard Chris Paul netted 14 points, 15 assists, and six boards.

For the first time this season, the Wolves will have a limited number of fans at Target Center on Sunday as 250 friends and family of the organization will be on site to witness the game.

The Timberwolves trail the Suns 72-42 in the teams' all-time head-to-head meetings, falling to Phoenix in both of their 2019-20 season matchups.

What: Wolves vs Suns

When: 8:00pm CT, February 28

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: D'Angelo Russell (Left Knee Surgery) is OUT.

Suns: TBD.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Jaylen Nowell, F – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Suns: G – Chris Paul, G – Devin Booker, F – Jae Crowder, F – Mikal Bridges, C – Deandre Ayton