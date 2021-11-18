Preview: Wolves vs. Spurs

On the tail end of a back-to-back set, the Minnesota Timberwolves (5-9) return to the hardwood to face the San Antonio Spurs (4-10) on Thursday night at Target Center.

Minnesota claimed a 107-97 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. Wolves guard Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 26 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter, while center Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 points.

San Antonio is currently on a three-game losing streak after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers 106-92 on Tuesday night. Spurs forward Dejounte Murray narrowly missed posting his second triple-double of the week after he netted 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

This is the first time that Minnesota and San Antonio will meet this season, and the two teams won’t meet again until March 14th, 2022. The Spurs won two of the team’s three matchups versus Minnesota during the 2020-21 season.

What: Wolves vs. Spurs

When: 7pm CT, November 18

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North PLUS

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: TBD.

Spurs: Zach Collins (foot), Jakob Poeltl (conditioning) and Jock Landale are OUT.