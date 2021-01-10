Preview: Wolves vs. Spurs

The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-7) look for revenge after falling to the San Antonio Spurs (5-4), 125-122, in overtime on Saturday night.

Despite the loss, Minnesota’s star center Karl-Anthony Towns’ returned to the court for the time after missing six games with a wrist injury. Towns posted a double-double with 25 points and 13 rebounds in the defeat, while teammate Malik Beasley had a team-high 29 points and shot 7-11 from the arc.

The Timberwolves led in two of the four quarters, but were outscored 12-9 in overtime. Although the team shot 50% from the field and 50.0% from three-point range, they also had 16 turnovers in what resulted in their seventh consecutive loss.

San Antonio had five players in scoring in double-digits including Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan racking up a game-high 38 points in the victory. Guard Dejounte Murray tallied a double-double with 22 points and 14 rebounds.

The two teams will meet again for a third time this season on Wednesday, February 3in San Antonio.

What: Wolves vs. Spurs

When: 7pm CT, Sunday, January 10

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Josh Okogie (Left Hamstring Strain) is OUT.

Spurs: Quinndary Weatherspoon (Left Knee Surgery), and Derrick White (Left Toe Fracture) are OUT.

Probable Starters

Wolves: G – D’Angelo Russell, G – Malik Beasley, F – Juancho Hernangomez, F – Jarrett Culver, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Spurs: G – Lonnie Walker IV, G – Dejounte Murray, F – Keldon Johnson, F.- DeMar DeRozan, C – LaMarcus Aldridge