Preview: Wolves vs. Sixers

Following an exhilarating win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Minnesota Timberwolves (32-28) face the Philadelphia 76ers (35-23) on the tail end of a back-to-back.

Minnesota completed a 15-point comeback versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night at Target Center, 119-114. D'Angelo Russell erupted for a season-high 37 points, including 23 in the final frame to push the Wolves past Memphis. Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 points and 11 rebounds in the Timberwolves victory.

Philadelphia has won three of its last four games, including a 123-120 victory over the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks prior to the All-Star Break. Sixers center and MVP candidate Joel Embiid led all scorers with 42 points and 14 rebounds in the victory. Friday will mark the first game in a Philadelphia uniform for new Sixers acquisition James Harden.

Minnesota defeated Philadelphia in double overtime in their first meeting this season, 121-120. D'Angelo Russell scored 35 in the contest, including several clutch baskets throughout regulation, overtime, and double overtime. All-time, the Sixers hold a slight 31-30 advantage in the head-to-head series.

What: Wolves vs. Sixers

When: 7:00pm CT, February 25

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: TBD.

Sixers: None.