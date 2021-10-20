Preview: Wolves vs. Rockets

The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-0) begin their 2021-22 regular season schedule on Wednesday night, facing the Houston Rockets (0-0) at Target Center.

The Timberwolves, 23-9 all-time in home openers, look to begin the season on a high note, with seven of the team’s first eight contests taking place at home.

Minnesota went 3-1 during the preseason, losing only to the Brooklyn Nets last Thursday, 107-101. Second-year guard Anthony Edwards tallied 23 points and four assists in the matchup.

Houston, on the other hand, went 1-3 during the exhibition slate, falling to the San Antonio Spurs most recently. Rockets rookie center Alperen Sengun scored 15 and added 12 rebounds in the Rockets’ 126-98 defeat.

This will be the first of three matchups between the Wolves and Rockets during the regular season. Minnesota went 2-1 versus Houston during the 2020-21 season.

What: Wolves vs. Rockets

When: 7:00pm CT, October 20

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: Jordan McLaughlin (Right Groin Strain) and Jaylen Nowell (Back Spasms) are QUESTIONABLE. Patrick Beverley (League Suspension) is OUT.

Rockets: TBD.