Preview: Wolves vs. Rockets

Erasing a 19-point deficit, the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-34) completed an improbable comeback over the Houston Rockets (12-32) on Friday night. Over the final 7:31 of regulation, Minnesota went on a 22-0 run to end the contest, the largest run to end a game in franchise history. Karl-Anthony Towns tallied a game-high 29 points in the victory, with 14 coming in the final frame. Juancho Hernangomez added 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

The teams are set to square off again at Target Center on Saturday night. Returning from a 12-game absence due to league suspension will be Malik Beasley, who has averaged 20.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game for the Wolves this season.

The Rockets, now 1-22 in their previous 23 contests, were led by Christian Wood’s 24 points in Friday’s defeat.

Tipoff for Friday's matchup is set for 7PM Central Time from Target Center and is available via Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO Radio.

What: Wolves vs Rockets

When: 7:00pm CT, March 27

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Josh Okogie (Health & Safety Protocols) and D'Angelo Russell (Left Knee Surgery) is OUT.

Rockets: TBD

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Malik Beasley, F – Anthony Edwards, F – Jarred Vanderbilt, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Rockets: G – John Wall, G – Sterling Brown, F – Jaesean Tate, F – Danuel House Jr., C – Christian Wood