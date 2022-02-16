Preview: Wolves vs. Raptors

In their final game before the All-Star Break, the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-27) face the Toronto Raptors (31-25) on the tail end of a back-to-back.

Minnesota is riding a two-game winning streak following an exhilarating late-game comeback versus the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night at Target Center. Karl-Anthony Towns tallied 39 points, including 19 in the final quarter and overtime, to lead the Wolves to victory. D'Angelo Russell and Jaden McDaniels each scored 18, as Russell became the second-youngest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 career 3-pointers made during the contest.

Toronto has dropped its last two games, including a 120-90 blowout loss at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Raptors guard Fred VanVleet led the team with 20 points in the loss.

The Raptors and Wolves split their two meetings in the 2020-21 season.

What: Wolves vs. Raptors

When: 7:00pm CT, February 13

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

