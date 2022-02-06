Preview: Wolves vs. Pistons

Riding a three-game win streak, the Minnesota Timberwolves (27-25) host the Detroit Pistons (12-40) at Target Center looking to extend the win streak to four.

On Thursday, Minnesota defeated the Pistons in Detroit, 128-117. Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and Taurean Prince combined for 69 points in the win over Detroit. Karl-Anthony Towns notched his third straight 20+ point/10+ rebound game while Taurean Prince recorded back-to-back 23-point performances. D’Angelo Russell, out with a Left Shin Contusion, has missed the last four contests.

On Thursday, Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns was named an All-Star reserve for the third time in his career. Towns joins Kevin Garnett and Kevin Love as the only players in Timberwolves history to be named an All-Star three or more times.

After losing to the Timberwolves on Thursday, Detroit hosted and fell to the Boston Celtics, 102-93. Saddiq Bey and Hamidou Diallo combined for 45 points in the Pistons defeat. The Pistons are 2-8 in their last 10 contests.

The Timberwolves have now won four straight matchups against Detroit leading back to the 2019-20 season. The Pistons are 4-22 on the road this season.

What: Wolves vs. Pistons

When: 2:30pm CT, February 6

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Patrick Beverley (Right Ankle Sprain) and D’Angelo Russell (Left Shin Contusion) are PROBABLE.

Leandro Bolmaro (Left Ankle Sprain) and Josh Okogie (Right Quad Contusion) are QUESTIONABLE.

Pistons: Cade Cunningham (Right Hip Pointer) is QUESTIONABLE.

Josh Jackson (Right Lumbar Spine Spasm), Isaiah Rivers (Right Foot Injury Recovery), and Jamorko Pickett (Right Toe Sprain) are OUT.