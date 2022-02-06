Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images
Preview: Wolves vs. Pistons
Written By Fran Manzano
Riding a three-game win streak, the Minnesota Timberwolves (27-25) host the Detroit Pistons (12-40) at Target Center looking to extend the win streak to four.
On Thursday, Minnesota defeated the Pistons in Detroit, 128-117. Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and Taurean Prince combined for 69 points in the win over Detroit. Karl-Anthony Towns notched his third straight 20+ point/10+ rebound game while Taurean Prince recorded back-to-back 23-point performances. D’Angelo Russell, out with a Left Shin Contusion, has missed the last four contests.
On Thursday, Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns was named an All-Star reserve for the third time in his career. Towns joins Kevin Garnett and Kevin Love as the only players in Timberwolves history to be named an All-Star three or more times.
After losing to the Timberwolves on Thursday, Detroit hosted and fell to the Boston Celtics, 102-93. Saddiq Bey and Hamidou Diallo combined for 45 points in the Pistons defeat. The Pistons are 2-8 in their last 10 contests.
The Timberwolves have now won four straight matchups against Detroit leading back to the 2019-20 season. The Pistons are 4-22 on the road this season.
Current Injury Report:
Wolves: Patrick Beverley (Right Ankle Sprain) and D’Angelo Russell (Left Shin Contusion) are PROBABLE.
Leandro Bolmaro (Left Ankle Sprain) and Josh Okogie (Right Quad Contusion) are QUESTIONABLE.
Pistons: Cade Cunningham (Right Hip Pointer) is QUESTIONABLE.
Josh Jackson (Right Lumbar Spine Spasm), Isaiah Rivers (Right Foot Injury Recovery), and Jamorko Pickett (Right Toe Sprain) are OUT.
Upcoming Games
NEXT UP: