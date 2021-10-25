Preview: Wolves vs. Pelicans

In a rematch of Saturday’s matchup, the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-0) will face the New Orleans Pelicans (0-3) on Monday night at Target Center.

The Wolves defeated the Pelicans 96-89 on Saturday, with Minnesota forcing a franchise record 30 opponent turnovers.

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 25 points, scoring 15 alone in the first quarter. Second year guard Anthony Edwards followed with 19 points and 9 rebounds in the contest.

New Orleans forward Brandon Ingram scored a game-high 30 points and center Jonas Valanciunas posted a double-double with 20 points and 17 rebounds.

This is the second of four matchups between the Wolves and the Pelicans in the regular season. The two teams will meet again on November 22nd in New Orleans.

What: Wolves vs. Pelicans

When: 7:00pm CT, October 25

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: No injuries to report.

Pelicans: Zion Williamson (Foot) is OUT. Josh Hart (Quad) is QUESTIONABLE.