Preview: Wolves vs. Pelicans

The Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0) will face the New Orleans Pelicans (0-2) on Saturday night at Target Center.

Minnesota cruised to a 124-106 victory over the Houston Rockets during Wednesday’s season opener, starting the team’s season on a high note. Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 30 points on an efficient 11-of-15 from the field and added a game-high 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Anthony Edwards contributed 29 points and six boards, while D’Angelo Russell posted 22 in the scoring column along with seven assists.

The New Orleans Pelicans are amid their first back-to-back set of the season, falling to the Chicago Bulls on Friday night 128-112. Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram led the team with 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the defeat.

The two teams met once during the preseason, where Minnesota took a 117-114 victory. During the 2020-21 season, the Timberwolves won the series between the teams, 2-1.

This is the first of four matchup between the Wolves and Pelicans, with a rematch upcoming at Target Center on Monday, October 25th.

What: Wolves vs. Pelicans

When: 7:00pm CT, October 23

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North PLUS

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: No injuries to report.

Pelicans: Zion Williamson (Foot) is OUT. Josh Hart (Quad) is QUESTIONABLE.