Preview: Wolves vs. Pelicans

The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-44) look to sweep the New Orleans Pelicans (28-35) and extend their winning streak to five games on Saturday night at Target Center.

The Wolves return to action following an impressive 126-114 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, led by Ricky Rubio's 26 points. Rookie sensation Anthony Edwards tallied 25 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter to propel the team to its fourth consecutive win.

The Pelicans have won two of their previous three games, including a 109-95 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. New Orleans forward Zion Williamson finished with 26 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in the team's win.

Minnesota has defeated the Pelicans in both of the teams' previous meetings this season, with a 135-105 victory on March 11 in NOLA marking the teams' most recent matchup.

Tipoff for Saturday's game is set for 7:00 PM Central, available locally on Bally Sports North PLUS and 830 WCCO.

What: Wolves vs. Pelicans

When: 7:00pm CT, May 1

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North PLUS

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Malik Beasley (Left Hamstring Soreness) and Jarrett Culver (Right Ankle Surgery) are OUT.

Pelicans: TBD.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, F – Jaden McDaniels, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Pelicans: G – Lonzo Ball, G – Eric Bledsoe, F – Brandon Ingram, F – Zion Williamson, C – Willy Hernangomez