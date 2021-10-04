Preview: Wolves vs. Pelicans

In their lone home preseason game, the Minnesota Timberwolves begin their exhibition slate versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night at Target Center.

Minnesota’s roster remains largely unchanged headed into 2021-22, with the young nucleus intact, and veterans Patrick Beverley and Taurean Prince being the Wolves’ most notable offseason additions.

New Orleans' roster, meanwhile, has undergone a massive change, losing point guard Lonzo Ball in free agency and adding Jonas Valanciunas, Tomas Satoransky, Devonte’ Graham, and more.

Tipoff for Monday’s preseason opener is set for 7:00 PM Central, available locally on Bally Sports North and 830 WCCO.

Fans have the opportunity to purchase heavily discounted Timberwolves gear, autographed items, and more during the team’s Locker Room Liquidation, taking place on the skyway level of Mayo Clinic Square between 8AM-7PM on Monday. Proceeds from the Locker Room Liquidation benefit the Fastbreak Foundation.

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: None.

Pelicans: TBD.