Preview: Wolves vs. Pelicans

The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-11) and the New Orleans Pelicans (5-9) will face off tonight at Target Center as both teams attempt to snap their respective losing streaks.

Saturday’s game will be the second night of a back-to-back for the Minnesota Timberwolves after falling to the Atlanta Hawks 116-98 on Friday night. Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley led the team with 17 points in the contest while second-year guard Jarrett Culver followed with 15 points.

The New Orleans Pelicans, meanwhile, lost their previous game on Thursday night to the Utah Jazz. The 129-118 defeat was the Pelicans’ second-consecutive loss, with the New Orleans tandem of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram combining for 50 points.

This is the first and only time the teams will meet during the first half of the season.

What: Wolves vs. Pelicans

Wolves vs. Pelicans When: 7:00pm CT, January 23

7:00pm CT, January 23 Where: Target Center

Target Center Watch: Fox Sports North

Fox Sports North Listen: 830 WCCO Current

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Juancho Hernangómez (Health and Safety Protocols), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Health and Safety Protocols) are OUT.

Pelicans:

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – D’Angelo Russell, G – Malik Beasley, F – Jarred Vanderbilt, F – Josh Okogie, C – Naz Reid

Pelicans: G – Lonzo Ball, G – Eric Bledsoe, F – Brandon Ingram, F – Zion Williamson, C – Steven Adams