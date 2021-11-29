Preview: Wolves vs. Pacers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (10-10) return to Target Center to face the Indiana Pacers (9-13) on Monday night..

Minnesota is fresh off a double overtime thriller against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, where the Wolves came out victorious 121-120. Wolves guard D’Angelo Russell had one of his best performances in a Wolves uniform, tallying 35 points, eight assists four rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.

Indiana most recently fell to the Milwaukee Bucks, 118-100. Pacers guard Caris LeVert posted a season-high 23 points in the game, leading the team. Fellow Indiana teammate and guard Malcom Brogdon was next in line with 16 points in the contest.

This is the first time the two teams meet this season and the two won’t see each other again until February 13th in Indianapolis.

What: : Wolves vs. Pacers

When: 7pm CT, November 29th

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: Jaden McDaniels (Flu-Like Symptoms) and Jarred Vanderbilt (Flu-Like Symptoms) are QUESTIONABLE. Patrick Beverley (Left Adductor Strain) is OUT.

Pacers: T.J. Warren (foot) is OUT.