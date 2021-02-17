Preview: Wolves vs. Pacers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (7-21) cap a back-to-back Wednesday night when the Indiana Pacers (14-14) visit the Twin Cities. Minnesota fell, 112-104, Tuesday night to the Los Angeles Lakers at Target Center.

Unfazed versus the defending champions, rookie Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 28 points on 10-of-20 shooting to go with seven rebounds and five assists in the defeat. Karl-Anthony Towns added 15 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

The Pacers travel to Minnesota following a 120-112 overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls in Indianapolis Monday night. Big man Domantas Sabonis led the way with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in the loss.

Tipoff is set for 7PM from Target Center, available locally on FOX Sports North and 830 WCCO Radio.

What: Wolves vs. Pacers

When: 7:00pm CT, February 17

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Jarrett Culver (Left Ankle Sprain) and D'Angelo Russell (Left Knee Surgery) are OUT.

Pacers: Doug McDermott (Sore Right Knee) is PROBABLE. Caris Levert (Medical Condition) and T.J. Warren (Left Foot Stress Fracture) are OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Malik Beasley, F – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Pacers: G – Malcolm Brogdon, G – Aaron Holiday, F – Doug McDermott, F – Domantas Sabonis, C – Myles Turner