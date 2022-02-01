Preview: Wolves vs. Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves (25-25) face the Western Conference's fifth-seeded Denver Nuggets (28-21) in a massive matchup at Target Center on Tuesday night.

In their most recent game, Minnesota defeated the Utah Jazz handily, 126-106. Karl-Anthony Towns netted his second career triple-double with 31 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists while Jaden McDaniels added a career-high 22 points on 9-of-9 shooting from the floor. Anthony Edwards added 15 points in the Wolves victory.

Denver is in the midst of a five-game winning streak while also emerging victorious in eight of their last 10 contests. The Nuggets secured a 36-point win over the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday evening behind Denver forward Aaron Gordon's 24 points.

The Wolves and Nuggets have split their two games this season, with Minnesota winning in Denver 124-107 in the teams' last meeting. In that contest, Anthony Edwards set a Timberwolves franchise record by connecting on 10 three-pointers. Denver narrowly won the teams' first matchup, 93-91, as the Wolves buzzer-beating tie attempt would not fall.

Tuesday will mark the third of four games between the divisional rivals and provide a brief edge in a tight Western Conference race. As of now, the fifth-seeded Nuggets sit 3.5 games ahead of Minnesota in the standings.

What: Wolves vs. Nuggets

When: 7:00pm CT, February 1

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: Patrick Beverley (Right Ankle Sprain), D'Angelo Russell (Left Shin Contusion), Leandro Bolmaro (Left Ankle Sprain), and Josh Okogie (Right Quad Contusion) are QUESTIONABLE.

Nuggets: Nikola Jokic (Right Toe Soreness) and DeMarcus Cousins (Right Foot Sprain) are QUESTIONABLE. Jamal Murray (Knee), Michael Porter Jr. (Back), and Vlatko Cancar (Right Foot) are OUT.