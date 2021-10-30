Preview: Wolves vs. Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-1) will face the Denver Nuggets (3-2) at Target Center on Saturday night.

Minnesota most recently pulled off a victory over the defending 2021 NBA Champions Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. D’Angelo Russell had a team-high 29 points in the game, while Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns added 25 each in the scoring column. Starting for the Wolves on Wednesday was Jarred Vanderbilt, who posted an impressive 10-point, 13-rebound double-double in the contest, including six offensive boards.

The Denver Nuggets are in the midst a back-to-back after pulling off a 106-75 blowout victory over the Dallas Mavericks at home on Friday night. Denver guard Will Barton had a game-high 17 points in the matchup. After being questionable to play with an injury recently, center Nikola Jokic returned to the court, contributing 11 points and 16 rebounds in the team’s win.

This is the first of four meetings between the teams this season. In 2020-21, the Nuggets defeated the Wolves in each head-to-head game, extending their winning streak over Minnesota to 11 games. The Timberwolves’ last victory over Denver came on April 11, 2018, the infamous Game 82 that decided the final Western Conference Playoff spot in 2017-18.

What: Wolves vs. Nuggets

When: 8:00pm CT, October 30

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: No injuries to report.

Nuggets: Jamal Murray (Knee) and Vlatko Cancar (Hip) are OUT.