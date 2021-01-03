Preview: Wolves vs. Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-3) meet the Denver Nuggets (1-4) on Sunday night at Target Center.

Minnesota is currently on a three-game losing streak following a 130-109 loss to the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Though the Wolves were able to cut a 16-point deficit to just three at halftime, they were outscored 40-14 in the third quarter. Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley led the team with 21 points, while sophomore center Naz Reid and rookie guard Anthony Edwards both tallied 17 points.

“I do feel we can play harder,” said Timberwolves Head Coach Ryan Saunders. “I do feel we can have a better level of compete right now as a group, and I do know that sometimes when you do miss a player of Karl’s caliber, it sucks the life out of you a little bit and you’ve got to refocus.”

The Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, are on a two-game losing skid after a narrow 106-103 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Nuggets guard Jamal Murray posted a game-high 31 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Phoenix.

This will be ex-Nuggets Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, and Jarred Vanderbilt’s second time facing their former team since being traded to Minnesota in February 2020.

What: Wolves vs. Nuggets

When: 6pm CT, Sunday, January 3rd

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Josh Okogie (Left Hamstring Strain), Jaylen Nowell (Left Soleus Strain) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Left Perilunate Sublaxtion) are OUT.

Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr. (Health & Safety Protocols), and Greg Whittington (Left Knee Sprain) are OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – D’Angelo Russell, G – Malik Beasley, F – Jarrett Culver, F – Jake Layman, C – Naz Reid

Nuggets: G – Jamal Murray, G – Gary Harris, F – Will Barton III, F – Paul Millsap, C – Nikola Jokić