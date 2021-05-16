Preview: Wolves vs. Mavs

In the Minnesota Timberwolves' (22-49) final game of the season, the Dallas Mavericks (42-29) visit Target Center on Sunday evening.

The Wolves are one day removed from a 124-108 defeat versus the Boston Celtics, with Karl-Anthony Towns' 24 points leading the way for Minnesota.

Winners of six of their last seven games, the Mavericks look to head into the postseason on a high note, with a win on Sunday securing the team the fifth seed in the Western Conference Playoffs and a three-game winning streak. Dallas defeated the Toronto Raptors 114-110 on Friday behind Kristaps Prozingis' 21 points.

The Timberwolves and Mavs have met twice in the 2020-21 campaign to date, with Dallas emerging victorious in both matchups.

Tipoff for Saturday's game is set for 8:00 PM Central, available locally on Bally Sports North and 830 WCCO.

Fans have the opportunity to bid on autographed, game-issued Statement jerseys, posters, mystery boxes, and more during the team's Fastbreak Foundation Auction. Bidding will be live through the final buzzer of tonight's finale at Timberwolves.com/auction with proceeds benefitting the Fastbreak Foundation.

What: Wolves vs. Mavericks

When: 8:00pm CT, May 16

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Malik Beasley (Left Hamstring Soreness) and Jarrett Culver (Right Ankle Surgery) are OUT.

Mavericks: TBD.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – D'Angelo Russell, F – Anthony Edwards, F – Jaden McDaniels, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Mavericks: G – Luka Doncic, G – Tim Hardaway Jr., F – Dorian Finney-Smith, F – Kristaps Porzingis, C – Dwight Powell