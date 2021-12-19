Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Preview: Wolves vs. Mavericks

Written By Fran Manzano
Posted: Dec 19, 2021

The Minnesota Timberwolves (14-15) finish off their two-game homestand against
the Dallas Mavericks (14-14) on Sunday night.

Winners of three straight, the Timberwolves are coming off a dominant win over
the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns made a statement live during the nationally televised contest dropping 28
points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, and 1 steal. That performance marked
Towns’ 12th 20+ point/10+ rebound game of the season and 218th of his career.
Since he entered the league in 2015-16, no other player has
registered more 20/10 games. D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley each added
17 points of their own and Jaylen Nowell tallied 14 off the bench.

As for Dallas, the team recently lost to the Lakers on Wednesday in
overtime. Without Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson and Kristaps Porzingis combined
for 48 points but ultimately proved to fall on a late three-point shot.

Minnesota won its previous meeting versus Dallas. Sunday marks the only meeting between the
two at Target Center with the final two meetings taking place in Dallas.

  • What: Wolves vs Mavericks
  • When: 7pm CT, December 19
  • Where: Target Center
  • Watch: Bally Sports North
  • Listen: 830 WCCO

    • Current Status Report:

    Wolves: Anthony Edwards (Protocols), Taurean Prince (Protocols), and Nathan
    Knight (G-League Two-Way) are OUT.

    Mavericks: Luka Doncic (Left Ankle Soreness), Reggie Bullock (Protocols), Willie
    Cauley-Stein (Personal Reasons), Josh Green (Illness), Frank Ntilikina (Illness), and
    Eugene Omoruyi (Right Foot Injury) are OUT.
    Sterling Brown (Left Foot Soreness) is PROBABLE.

