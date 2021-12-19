Preview: Wolves vs. Mavericks

The Minnesota Timberwolves (14-15) finish off their two-game homestand against

the Dallas Mavericks (14-14) on Sunday night.

Winners of three straight, the Timberwolves are coming off a dominant win over

the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns made a statement live during the nationally televised contest dropping 28

points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, and 1 steal. That performance marked

Towns’ 12th 20+ point/10+ rebound game of the season and 218th of his career.

Since he entered the league in 2015-16, no other player has

registered more 20/10 games. D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley each added

17 points of their own and Jaylen Nowell tallied 14 off the bench.

As for Dallas, the team recently lost to the Lakers on Wednesday in

overtime. Without Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson and Kristaps Porzingis combined

for 48 points but ultimately proved to fall on a late three-point shot.

Minnesota won its previous meeting versus Dallas. Sunday marks the only meeting between the

two at Target Center with the final two meetings taking place in Dallas.

What: Wolves vs Mavericks

When: 7pm CT, December 19

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: Anthony Edwards (Protocols), Taurean Prince (Protocols), and Nathan

Knight (G-League Two-Way) are OUT.

Mavericks: Luka Doncic (Left Ankle Soreness), Reggie Bullock (Protocols), Willie

Cauley-Stein (Personal Reasons), Josh Green (Illness), Frank Ntilikina (Illness), and

Eugene Omoruyi (Right Foot Injury) are OUT.

Sterling Brown (Left Foot Soreness) is PROBABLE.