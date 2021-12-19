Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
Preview: Wolves vs. Mavericks
Written By Fran Manzano
The Minnesota Timberwolves (14-15) finish off their two-game homestand against
the Dallas Mavericks (14-14) on Sunday night.
Winners of three straight, the Timberwolves are coming off a dominant win over
the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.
Karl-Anthony Towns made a statement live during the nationally televised contest dropping 28
points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, and 1 steal. That performance marked
Towns’ 12th 20+ point/10+ rebound game of the season and 218th of his career.
Since he entered the league in 2015-16, no other player has
registered more 20/10 games. D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley each added
17 points of their own and Jaylen Nowell tallied 14 off the bench.
As for Dallas, the team recently lost to the Lakers on Wednesday in
overtime. Without Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson and Kristaps Porzingis combined
for 48 points but ultimately proved to fall on a late three-point shot.
Minnesota won its previous meeting versus Dallas. Sunday marks the only meeting between the
two at Target Center with the final two meetings taking place in Dallas.
Current Status Report:
Wolves: Anthony Edwards (Protocols), Taurean Prince (Protocols), and Nathan
Knight (G-League Two-Way) are OUT.
Mavericks: Luka Doncic (Left Ankle Soreness), Reggie Bullock (Protocols), Willie
Cauley-Stein (Personal Reasons), Josh Green (Illness), Frank Ntilikina (Illness), and
Eugene Omoruyi (Right Foot Injury) are OUT.
Sterling Brown (Left Foot Soreness) is PROBABLE.
Upcoming Games
NEXT UP: