Preview: Wolves vs. Mavericks

The Minnesota Timberwolves (10-33) and Dallas Mavericks (22-19) face off at Target Center on Wednesday evening in the second of the Timberwolves' four-game homestand.

Minnesota most recently fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 112-103, on Monday night, with Karl-Anthony Towns leading all scorers with 33 points and adding 10 rebounds.

The Mavericks, 4-3 since the All-Star break, return to the hardwood with two days of rest following a 132-92 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. In 30 minutes of playing time, Dallas guard Luka Doncic tallied 37 points on 13-of-19 shooting to lead all players as the Mavs cruised to a 40-point victory.

Wednesday's contest will be the second of three matchups between the Wolves and the Mavericks in the 2020-21 regular season, with Dallas defeating Minnesota 127-122 on February 8, 2021 while staving off a furious Wolves comeback at American Airlines Center. Despite a 25-point deficit in the game's second half, Minnesota stormed back to close the gap to within three in the closing minute of regulation, but fell just short.

Tipoff for Wednesday's matchup is set for 7PM Central Time from Target Center and is available via Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO Radio.

What: Wolves vs Mavericks

When: 7:00pm CT, March 24

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Jordan McLaughlin (Health & Safety Protocol Reconditioning) is QUESTIONABLE and D'Angelo Russell (Left Knee Surgery) is OUT.

Mavericks: Willie Cauley-Stein (Health & Safety Protocols) and Tyrell Terry (Personal) are OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Anthony Edwards, F – Jake Layman, F – Jarred Vanderbilt, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Mavericks: G – Luka Doncic, G – Josh Richardson, F – Maxi Kleber, F – Dorian Finney-Smith, C – Kristaps Porzingis