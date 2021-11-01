Preview: Wolves vs. Magic

The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) will meet the Orlando Magic (1-6) on Monday night at Target Center.

This is the second of a four-game homestand for the Minnesota Timberwolves after falling to the Denver Nuggets 93-91 on Saturday evening. Guard Malik Beasley led the team with 18 points, connecting on six three-pointers while Anthony Edwards tallied 14 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

Orlando is in the midst of a four-game losing streak after a 110-103 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. Rookie forward Franz Wagner had a team-high 19 points in the contest.

This matchup will feature a hometown NBA debut for Orlando rookie guard and Minnesota native Jalen Suggs, who was drafted by the Magic as the fifth overall selection in July’s NBA Draft.

The two teams won’t meet again during the regular season until March 11, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

What: Wolves vs. Magic

When: 7:00pm CT, November 1

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: McKinley Wright IV – G League Two-Way

Magic: Markelle Fultz (Knee), Jonathan Isaac (Knee), E’Twaun Moore (Knee), and Michael Carter-Williams (Ankle) are OUT. Gary Harris (Ankle) is QUESTIONABLE.