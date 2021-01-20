Preview: Wolves vs. Magic

The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-9) and the Orlando Magic (6-8) will meet for the first time this season on Wednesday night at Target Center.

Minnesota recently fell to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, 108-97. The Hawks outscored the Timberwolves in all four quarters while shooting 46.8% from the floor compared to Minnesota’s 39.6%. The Wolves forced 24 Atlanta turnovers resulting in 26 points, but relinquished 18 possessions of their own en route to 21 Hawks points. Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell scored a game-high 31 points in the contest.

The Wolves played shorthanded, missing center Karl-Anthony Towns, forward Juancho Hernangómez, and guard Ricky Rubio due to health and safety protocols.

Meanwhile, Orlando dropped its sixth-consecutive game against the New York Knicks on Monday in a 91-84 loss. Magic center Nikola Vucevic held a game-high 24 points and 14 rebounds, while forward Aaron Gordon had 18 points and posted an impressive 17 rebounds.

This is the only time the two teams will meeting during the first half of the season. The second half of the NBA season will be determined by the league at a later date.

What: Wolves vs. Magic

Wolves vs. Magic When: 7:00pm CT, January 20

7:00pm CT, January 20 Where: Target Center

Target Center Watch: Fox Sports North

Fox Sports North Listen: 830 WCCO Current

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Josh Okogie (Left Hamstring Strain) is PROBABLE. Juancho Hernangómez (Health and Safety Protocols), Ricky Rubio (Health and Safety Protocols), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Health and Safety Protocols) are OUT.

Magic: Al-Farouq Aminu (Right Knee Injury), Mo Bamba (Health and Safety Protocols), Michael Carter-Williams (Sprained Left Foot), Markelle Fultz (Torn ACL), Jonathan Isaac (Left Knee Injury), Chuma Okeke (Left Knee Bone Bruise) are OUT. Evan Fournier (Low Back Spasms) is QUESTIONABLE.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – D’Angelo Russell, G – Malik Beasley, F – Jarred Vanderbilt, F – Josh Okogie, C – Naz Reid

Magic: G – Cole Anthony, G – Dwyane Bacon, F – Aaron Gordon, F – James Ennis III, C – Nikola Vučević.