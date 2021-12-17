Preview: Wolves vs. Lakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-15) begin a two-game homestand on Friday night in a nationally televised matchup versus the Los Angeles Lakers (16-13).

Winners of two straight, Minnesota earned a wire-to-wire win in a victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, 124-107.

The Timberwolves were led by the trio of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and D’Angelo Russell. Edwards tallied a game-high 38 points, including an NBA season-high and Timberwolves franchise record 10 three-pointers. Towns scored his 10,000th point in the win, ending the night with 32 points in 36 minutes. Rounding out the trio was Russell, who finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have won their past three games, including an overtime thriller versus the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. LeBron James led Los Angeles in the scoring column with 24 points while undrafted Lakers rookie Austin Reaves nailed a game-winning three-pointer late in the game's extra period.

Minnesota won its previous meeting versus Los Angeles this season 107-83. Tonight is the second of four matchups between the clubs, with the teams facing off once again in Los Angeles on January 2, 2022.

What: Wolves vs Lakers

When: 9pm CT, December 17

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North, ESPN

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: None.

Lakers: Russell Westbrook (Protocols), Talen Horton-Tucker (Protocols), Avery Bradley (Protocols), Dwight Howard (Protocols), Kendrick Nunn (Knee), and Trevor Ariza (Ankle) are OUT. Anthony Davis (Knee) is PROBABLE.