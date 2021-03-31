Preview: Wolves vs. Knicks

The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-36) make a quick stop at home Wednesday night to host the New York Knicks (24-23) at Target Center. The two sides met previously on February 21, with the Knicks taking a narrow 103-99 victory at Madison Square Garden.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 31 points and 12 rebounds as Minnesota nearly pulled off an upset in Brooklyn Monday night, eventually falling to the Nets, 112-107. Rookie guard Anthony Edwards added 23 points and 10 rebounds in the defeat.

The Knicks visit Minneapolis having won three of their last four games, including a road win over the Milwuakee Bucks on Saturday. New York most recently fell to the Miami Heat, 98-88, on Monday night. Eastern Conference All-Star Julius Randle led the Knicks with 22 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

Wednesday marks the first return to Target Center for Knicks Head Coach Tom Thibodeau and forward Taj Gibson since departing Minnesota. The two, along with Knicks guard Derrick Rose, were pivotal in the team's first playoff berth in 14 seasons in 2018.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 PM CT, available on the newly christened Bally Sports North and 830 WCCO Radio.

What: Wolves vs. Knicks

When: 7PM CT, March 31

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Josh Okogie (Health & Safety Protocols) is QUESTIONABLE and D'Angelo Russell (Left Knee Surgery) is OUT.

Knicks: Derrick Rose (Sore Left Ankle) is QUESTIONABLE and Mitchell Robinson (Right Foot Surgery) is OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Malik Beasley, F – Anthony Edwards, F – Jarred Vanderbilt, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Knicks: G – Elfrid Payton, G – RJ Barrett, F – Reggie Bullock, F – Julius Randle, C – Nerlens Noel