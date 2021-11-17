Preview: Wolves vs. Kings

The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-9) take on the Sacramento Kings (6-8) on Wednesday night at Target Center.

Minnesota has dropped its last two games, most recently to the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. Karl-Anthony Towns recorded his 300th career double-double with 35 points and 13 rebounds in the team’s 99-96 loss.

Sacramento is coming off of a 129-107 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday where guard Buddy Hield came off the bench with a team-high 22 points. Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton and forward Chimezie Metu both posted double-doubles in the game. Haliburton had 17 points and 10 assists, while Metu tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds.

This is the first time Minnesota and Sacramento will face each other this season. The two won’t meet again until February 8th.

The Timberwolves went 2-1 in the teams’ three meetings versus Sacramento last season, and are winning the all-time head-to-head matchup 62-58.

What: Wolves vs. Kings

When: 7pm CT, November 17

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Josh Okogie (back spasms) and Naz Reid (right foot soreness) are QUESTIONABLE.

Kings: None.