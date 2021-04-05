Preview: Wolves vs. Kings

The Minnesota Timberwolves (12-38) and Sacramento Kings (22-28) meet in Minneapolis on Monday night as Minnesota welcomes fans back into Target Center for the first time this season.

The Timberwolves in fell short gutsy, shorthanded effort against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday as Karl-Anthony Towns recorded 39 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists in the 122-113 defeat. Towns has averaged 29.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game over his last 10 contests, scoring on 47.8% of his field goal attempts over that stretch as well.

The Kings, who have dropped three consecutive matchups, most recently fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 129-128 on Saturday evening. Prior to Sacramento's recent losing skid, the team had reeled off five straight victories, and with a 22-28 record, they sit just one game back of the Western Conference's 10th seed, a play-in playoff appearance. Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox leads the team with 24.5 points and 7.1 assists per game this season.

Monday is the first meeting between the teams in the 2020-21 campaign, and the first between Rookie of the Year candidates Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton.

Tipoff for Monday's matchup is set for 6PM Central Time from Target Center and is available via Bally Sports North and 830 WCCO Radio.

What: Wolves vs Kings

When: 6:00pm CT, April 5

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Malik Beasley (Left Hamstring Soreness), Jaylen Nowell (Right Tibia Contusion), Ricky Rubio (Back Spasms) and D'Angelo Russell (Left Knee Surgery) are DOUBTFUL.

Kings: Hassan Whiteside (Knee) is QUESTIONABLE and Marvin Bagley Jr. (Fractured Left Hand) is OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Jordan McLaughlin, G – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, F – Jaden McDaniels, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Kings: G – De'Aaron Fox, G – Tyrese Haliburton, F – Buddy Hield, F – Harrison Barnes, C – Richaun Holmes