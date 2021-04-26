Preview: Wolves vs Jazz

In a rematch of Saturday's contest, the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-44) face the Utah Jazz (44-16) at Target Center on Monday night. The Wolves will look to sweep the NBA Standings leaders 3-0 this season following Saturday's 101-96 victory in Utah.

The trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards combined for 70 points in the victory as Minnesota mounted a 17-point comeback - their league-leading fifth 15-plus point comeback since the All-Star break.

Utah forward Bojan Bogdanovic scored a game-high 30 points in Saturday's loss, while Mike Conley Jr. and Jordan Clarkson tallied 18 and 15, respectively.

Tipoff is set for 7PM Central from Target Center. Coverage is available locally on Bally Sports Extra on The CW Twin Cities and 830 WCCO.

What: Wolves vs. Jazz

When: 7:00pm CT, April 26

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports Extra on The CW Twin Cities

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Malik Beasley (Left Hamstring Soreness) is OUT.

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike (Right Ankle Sprain) and Donovan Mitchell (Right Ankle Sprain) are OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, F – Jaden McDaniels, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Jazz: G – Mike Conley, G – Joe Ingles, F – Bojan Bogdanovic, F – Royce O'Neale, C – Rudy Gobert