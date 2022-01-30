Preview: Wolves vs. Jazz

Following a three-game trip, the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-25) return to Minneapolis to face a divisional foe in the Utah Jazz (30-20) on Sunday night.

Minnesota dropped its previous two contests, most recently versus the NBA's best record holders in the Phoenix Suns on Friday evening. The Timberwolves put together a valiant effort in the second night of a back-to-back, but ultimately fell 134-124. Anthony Edwards led the team with 27 points while Malik Beasley added 26, including 18 in the fourth quarter.

Utah has lost four straight games and 10 of their last 12 matchups overall, with a 119-109 loss at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Danuel House led the Jazz with 21 points in the defeat.

The Jazz have won all three games of the series thus far this season following a Minnesota sweep during the 2020-21 campaign. Sunday will mark the fourth and final time the teams meet in the regular season.

What: Wolves vs. Jazz

When: 7:00pm CT, January 30

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: Patrick Beverley (Right Ankle Sprain), D'Angelo Russell (Left Shin Contusion), and Josh Okogie (Right Quad Contusion) are QUESTIONABLE.

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell (Concussion) and Trent Forrest (Ankle) are QUESTIONABLE. Rudy Gobert (Calf) is OUT.