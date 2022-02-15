Preview: Wolves vs. Hornets

The Minnesota Timberwolves (30-27) return home following a four-game road trip to take on the Charlotte Hornets (29-29) ahead of the All-Star Break.

Minnesota is fresh off of a victory in Indiana, defeating the Pacers 129-120 on Sunday afternoon. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 37 points, five rebounds, four assists, and four steals in the win. It's the first time Edwards recorded back-to-back 30+ point games in his career. Additionally, during Sunday's win, No. 1 became the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to reach 2,500 points only behind LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker.

Charlotte has dropped seven of its last eight contests, including a recent 125-118 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Hornets guard Terry Rozier scored a game-high 35 points while nearly tallying a triple-double (10 rebounds and nine assists), but the effort wasn't enough.

The Hornets are in the midst of a four-game winning streak versus the Timberwolves dating back to 2020. Tuesday's matchup will feature another meeting between Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball - two of the 2020 NBA Draft's most exciting young players.

What: Wolves vs. Hornets

When: 7:00pm CT, February 13

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: McKinley Wright IV (Left UCL Injury).

Hornets: Gordon Hayward (Left Ankle), Cody Martin (Achilles), and Jalen McDaniels (Ankle) are OUT.