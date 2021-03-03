Preview: Wolves vs. Hornets

The Minnesota Timberwolves (7-28) close out the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season Wednesday night when the Charlotte Hornets (16-18) visit Target Center. The two side previously met on February 12 in Charlotte, with the home team prevailing, 120-114.

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Wolves this season with averages of 22.4 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 38.7% from three-point range. Ricky Rubio leads Minnesota with 6.3 assists per game.

Veteran Gordon Hayward is averaging 21.5 points per game in his first season in Charlotte, while point guard Terry Rozier 20.2 points per game for the Hornets.

Wednesday is the second meeting between rookie stars Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball. Edwards, the 2020 No. 1 overall pick, scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds in the first meeting and ranks second among rookies in scoring with 14.8 points per game this season for the Wolves. Ball, the No. 3 pick, scored 20 points and procured 11 rebounds the last time the two met. The Chino Hills, Calif. native leads all rookies in scoring and assists averaging 15.7 points and 6.4 assists per game.

Tipoff is set for 7PM Central at Target Center, available locally on FOX Sports North and 830 WCCO Radio.

What: Wolves vs. Hornets

When: 7:00pm CT, March 3

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: D'Angelo Russell (Left Knee Surgery) is OUT.

Raptors: Gordon Hayward (Right Hand Contusion) and Cody Zeller (Right Hip Contusion) are QUESTIONABLE. Devonte' Graham (Left Patella Femoral Discomfort) is OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Anthony Edwards, F – Josh Okogie, F – Jarred Vanderbilt, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Hornets: G – LaMelo Ball, G - Terry Rozier, F - Cody Martin, F- PJ Washington, C - Bismack Biyombo