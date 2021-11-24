Preview: Wolves vs. Heat

The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-9) will face the Miami Heat (12-6) on Wednesday night at Target Center.

Minnesota, one of the hottest teams in the Association currently, is on a four-game winning streak after a 110-96 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and forward Jarred Vanderbilt were the standout performers of the game. Towns tallied 28 points and 10 rebounds in the contest, while Vanderbilt contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Miami defeated the Detroit Pistons 100-92 in game one of a back-to-back set on Tuesday night. Heat forward Jimmy Butler and center Bam Adebayo both contributed 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the game. Heat guard Tyler Herro came off the bench to net a game-high 31 points on 12-of-21 shooting.

This is the first time the two teams meet this season, and they won’t meet again until March 12, 2022. Minnesota has defeated the Heat in five of the teams’ last six meetings, but lost in the most recent head-to-head matchup.

What: Wolves vs Heat

When: 7pm CT, November 24

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North PLUS

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: Josh Okogie (Back) are QUESTIONABLE.

Heat: Victor Oladipo (quadriceps) and Markieff Morris (neck) are OUT. Marcus Garrett is day-to-day.